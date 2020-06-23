Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Brothers Matty (left) and Sean Longstaff are both fitness doubts ahead of Wednesday's game

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle's Matty Longstaff has returned to training after a thigh injury but could miss out, along with brother Sean, who has a muscle problem.

Defenders Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark will not be involved as they work their way back to full fitness.

Villa pair Frederic Guilbert and Danny Drinkwater are in contention to feature for the first time since the Premier League's resumption.

John McGinn could be rested, while Bjorn Engels remains sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I've said before that I think Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has done a really good job and his side know how to play his system. That's why they are safe already.

Sunday's win over Sheffield United essentially secured the Magpies' survival - they are 13th, 11 points above the bottom three with eight games to go.

Villa, meanwhile, are still in deep trouble. They have had a bit of a nightmare in their first two games back, and I think they will have to wait a little bit longer for their first win since January.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have gone 11 home games without defeat against Aston Villa in all competitions since a 3-0 loss in April 2005 (W7, D4).

The Magpies' 10-match unbeaten Premier League run against Villa was ended by a 2-0 defeat in November's reverse fixture.

Villa are looking to complete the Premier League double over Newcastle for the first time since 2004-05.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are attempting to win three consecutive league matches for the first time since November 2018.

Head coach Steve Bruce hasn't won three top-flight games in a row since January 2009, when his Wigan side earned four straight victories.

The Magpies are unbeaten in four Premier League home games without conceding a goal (W2, D2).

They can equal the club top-flight records of four successive clean sheets, and five in a row at home.

Bruce's side can reach 40 points after 31 Premier League matches for the first time since 2013-14.

Newcastle are winless in 18 Premier League matches played on a Wednesday since beating Chelsea in May 2012.

Joelinton is vying to score in back-to-back league games for the first time since November 2018 for Hoffenheim.

Aston Villa