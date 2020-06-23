Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson (left) has lost all four of his previous matches against Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds scoring at least twice on each occasion.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool are weighing up whether to recall Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, with Jurgen Klopp confirming both are available after injury.

James Milner and Joel Matip picked up injures in Sunday's draw at Everton and have been ruled out.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson may opt to rotate his squad and Andros Townsend and James McCarthy are among those pushing for recalls.

Jeffrey Schlupp, Martin Kelly and James Tomkins remain on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Palace were impressive in Saturday's win over Bournemouth and they now have four wins in a row - and four clean sheets too.

That shows why it will be so hard for Liverpool to break them down, but I think the Reds will manage it, even if they are still short of their usual intensity.

Liverpool huffed and puffed against Everton, and we saw a few things that we suspected already. Takumi Minamino is a work in progress, the Reds miss Andy Robertson at left-back, and they can be short of a spark in attack when Mohamed Salah is absent.

Salah will play in this game though, and that is one of the reasons I think Liverpool will win. I am expecting to see at least another 25% from the Reds, and even if they don't play well, I don't see Palace scoring.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won five successive league games against the Eagles and scored 11 goals in the process.

Crystal Palace's three most recent league wins over the Reds have all been at Anfield - in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Palace are the only team to have a beaten a Jurgen Klopp-managed Liverpool side more than once at Anfield.

Liverpool

Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions if they beat Crystal Palace and Manchester City fail to win at Chelsea on Thursday.

The Reds have won only two of their past seven matches in all competitions (D1, L4).

They have dropped five points in their last three league games, more than they did in their previous 38 fixtures.

The Reds have won their last 22 league games at Anfield, the best ever winning home run in English top-flight history.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 55 home league matches (W45, D10) since a 2-1 defeat by Palace in April 2017.

Their record of 27 wins, two draws and one defeat is the best by any club after 30 matches in the history of the top five European leagues.

Only five of the Reds' league-high 13 clean sheets have come at Anfield.

Fabinho could feature in his 50th Premier League appearance. The Brazilian has been on the winning side in 23 of his 24 Premier League games at Anfield.

Crystal Palace