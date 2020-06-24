Chelsea v Manchester City
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has no fresh injury concerns.
Jorginho is available again after a two-match suspension but Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain sidelined.
Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero will be absent, having travelled to Barcelona for an assessment of his knee injury.
Gabriel Jesus replaced Aguero before half-time in Monday's 5-0 victory and could deputise again.
- Sergio Aguero: Striker's knee injury 'doesn't look good' - Guardiola
- Pulisic will be big for Blues - Lampard
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Chelsea got a good win against Aston Villa on Sunday but they are still a work in progress. When they play against better teams, they play as if they know it.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is looking to next season in lots of ways - his side still have a fabulous chance of finishing in the Champions League spots this time, but I don't feel he would be under any pressure if they don't make it.
Lampard has had some very good results along the way, but his side have lost nine league games this season.
I am anticipating an open game at Stamford Bridge, and for City to inflict another defeat.
Prediction: 1-2
Lawro's full predictions v rapper Aitch
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester City have won five of the past seven meetings in all competitions, drawing one and losing one.
- Chelsea have only kept one clean sheet in the last 11 Premier League encounters.
Chelsea
- Chelsea have won three successive games in all competitions.
- They have only lost one of their past seven Premier League matches, winning three and drawing three.
- The Blues are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home fixtures against the reigning champions.
- Olivier Giroud has scored in his last three Premier League starts against Manchester City,
Manchester City
- City have won six of their seven most recent matches in all competitions.
- They have lost two of their last four Premier League away games.
- City have won 18 of their past 20 midweek Premier League fixtures.
- Kevin de Bruyne has been involved in a Premier League-high 25 goals this season, with nine goals and 16 assists.
- Pep Guardiola has only won one of his five away games as a manager versus Chelsea, drawing one and losing three.