Premier League
Chelsea20:15Man City
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Manchester City

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero suffered a knee injury against Burnley on Monday

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has no fresh injury concerns.

Jorginho is available again after a two-match suspension but Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain sidelined.

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero will be absent, having travelled to Barcelona for an assessment of his knee injury.

Gabriel Jesus replaced Aguero before half-time in Monday's 5-0 victory and could deputise again.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea got a good win against Aston Villa on Sunday but they are still a work in progress. When they play against better teams, they play as if they know it.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is looking to next season in lots of ways - his side still have a fabulous chance of finishing in the Champions League spots this time, but I don't feel he would be under any pressure if they don't make it.

Lampard has had some very good results along the way, but his side have lost nine league games this season.

I am anticipating an open game at Stamford Bridge, and for City to inflict another defeat.

Prediction: 1-2

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City have won five of the past seven meetings in all competitions, drawing one and losing one.
  • Chelsea have only kept one clean sheet in the last 11 Premier League encounters.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have won three successive games in all competitions.
  • They have only lost one of their past seven Premier League matches, winning three and drawing three.
  • The Blues are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home fixtures against the reigning champions.
  • Olivier Giroud has scored in his last three Premier League starts against Manchester City,

Manchester City

  • City have won six of their seven most recent matches in all competitions.
  • They have lost two of their last four Premier League away games.
  • City have won 18 of their past 20 midweek Premier League fixtures.
  • Kevin de Bruyne has been involved in a Premier League-high 25 goals this season, with nine goals and 16 assists.
  • Pep Guardiola has only won one of his five away games as a manager versus Chelsea, drawing one and losing three.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 25th June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool30272166214583
2Man City30203776314563
3Leicester31167859293055
4Chelsea30156953401351
5Man Utd301210845311446
6Wolves30111364334946
7Tottenham31129105041945
8Sheff Utd30111183028244
9Crystal Palace30119102832-442
10Arsenal3091384141040
11Burnley30116133445-1139
12Everton30108123746-938
13Newcastle30108122841-1338
14Southampton30114153852-1437
15Brighton31712123441-733
16Watford30610142845-1728
17West Ham3176183554-1927
18Bournemouth3076172949-2027
19Aston Villa3075183558-2326
20Norwich3056192555-3021
View full Premier League table

