Norwich City v Everton

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke believes his team needs at least five wins to avoid relegation

TEAM NEWS

Norwich have a shortage of defenders, with Christoph Zimmermann, Sam Byram and Grant Hanley out for the season.

Midfielder Marco Stiepermann is available after recovering from coronavirus.

Everton defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Fabian Delph are expected to return from injury in time to face Leicester City on 1 July.

Full-back Djibril Sidibe is also nearing a return after being sidelined with a foot injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Norwich City is a lovely club: warm and inviting, friendly off the pitch and with a riot of colour in the stands, it's normally so vibrant with a full noise.

It's sad that it's almost certainly slipping out of the Premier League standing lonely and forlorn in these strange days when many people still doubt the wisdom of playing any football.

No Premier League side on 21 points or lower after 30 Premier League games has ever stayed up.

Even if the Canaries win this and crucial relegation six-pointers against Brighton, Watford and West Ham it'll still need that "little miracle" described by Daniel Farke pre-lockdown to survive.

I hope they keep him whatever. His team has been attractive and attacking. He's honest and diligent.

He's never had a fully fit defence, and naivety at the back has cost them so dearly.

They have saleable assets with real talent. If they cash in on a couple but keep the core of the group they could bounce back if the worst should happen. It's a sensible club these days. They won't panic.

And they're not down yet.

But Everton will be so difficult in this. Carlo Ancelotti fielded their youngest side ever for a Merseyside Premier League derby. He's building a decent team. They're upwardly mobile at long last after the farce of the last couple of managers.

With 20 major trophies as a coach, he knows how to develop winning sides. He's brought the very best out of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Richarlison has added graft to his goal-scoring craft. Mason Holgate is maturing into a leader of the defence.

They'll still have dreams of a top-six finish. That may be beyond them this season. But I can see far better days ahead if they're patient.

Without the Carrow Road fervour that drove Norwich City onto famous wins this season against Manchester City and Leicester, I certainly think they'll deny the home side a crucial home win.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I watched Norwich's defeat by Southampton on Friday and you could have driven a horse and cart through some of the spaces in the Canaries' defence and midfield.

Saints won 3-0 at Carrow Road but it could have been by a lot more.

That didn't seem to be through lack of fitness or application by Norwich. Yes, they are missing a lot of defensive players, but they were just so open.

In contrast, Everton were so well-disciplined and organised in their draw with Liverpool on Sunday. They should have too much nous for Norwich.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich are aiming to complete their first league double over Everton since March 1994.

Everton's only victory in eight Premier League away games against Norwich came in October 2004 (D5, L2).

Norwich City

Norwich have sustained four defeats in five league matches, winning once.

Daniel Farke has lost 19 of his 30 Premier League games. Only Graham Taylor (21) and Mick McCarthy (26) have been defeated more often in their first 30 games in the division.

Norwich have failed to score in six of their past nine league matches, recording three goals in total.

They have won just one of their last 20 midweek league matches, beating Watford 4-2 in May 2016.

Norwich are winless in 20 Premier League fixtures when conceding a goal since beating Manchester City 3-2 in September (D4, L16).

Everton