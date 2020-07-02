Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).
Hull City v Middlesbrough
Line-ups
Hull
- 1Long
- 25Pennington
- 5Burke
- 4de Wijs
- 26ElderSubstituted forStewartat 41'minutes
- 8Batty
- 41KaneSubstituted forHoneymanat 28'minutes
- 43WilksBooked at 45mins
- 37Da Silva Lopes
- 44ScottSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 45'minutes
- 27Magennis
Substitutes
- 3Tafazolli
- 6Stewart
- 9Eaves
- 10Toral
- 13Ingram
- 15MacDonald
- 18Honeyman
- 31Lewis-Potter
- 42Samuelsen
Middlesbrough
- 30Stojanovic
- 29SpenceSubstituted forWingat 52'minutes
- 6Fry
- 3Friend
- 21Johnson
- 17McNair
- 16Howson
- 22Saville
- 19RobertsSubstituted forTavernierat 63'minutes
- 9Assombalonga
- 33Coulson
Substitutes
- 5Shotton
- 7Tavernier
- 8Clayton
- 11Fletcher
- 15Morrison
- 18Moukoudi
- 20Nmecha
- 26Wing
- 42Pears
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Kevin Stewart (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Dael Fry tries a through ball, but George Friend is caught offside.
Marvin Johnson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).
Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).
Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Pennington (Hull City).
Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Marcus Tavernier replaces Patrick Roberts.
George Long (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Saville (Middlesbrough).
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jordy de Wijs.
Attempt blocked. Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Howson.
Attempt missed. Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonny Howson with a cross.
George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Saville (Middlesbrough).
Foul by Matthew Pennington (Hull City).
Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Lewis Wing replaces Djed Spence because of an injury.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
Matthew Pennington (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Batty.
George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Saville (Middlesbrough).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Keane Lewis-Potter replaces James Scott.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hull City 1, Middlesbrough 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hull City 1, Middlesbrough 1.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.
George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).
Foul by Mallik Wilks (Hull City).
Marvin Johnson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mallik Wilks (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mallik Wilks (Hull City).
Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Reece Burke (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).
Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Hull City).
Match report to follow.