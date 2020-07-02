Championship
Hull1Middlesbrough1

Hull City v Middlesbrough

Line-ups

Hull

  • 1Long
  • 25Pennington
  • 5Burke
  • 4de Wijs
  • 26ElderSubstituted forStewartat 41'minutes
  • 8Batty
  • 41KaneSubstituted forHoneymanat 28'minutes
  • 43WilksBooked at 45mins
  • 37Da Silva Lopes
  • 44ScottSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 45'minutes
  • 27Magennis

Substitutes

  • 3Tafazolli
  • 6Stewart
  • 9Eaves
  • 10Toral
  • 13Ingram
  • 15MacDonald
  • 18Honeyman
  • 31Lewis-Potter
  • 42Samuelsen

Middlesbrough

  • 30Stojanovic
  • 29SpenceSubstituted forWingat 52'minutes
  • 6Fry
  • 3Friend
  • 21Johnson
  • 17McNair
  • 16Howson
  • 22Saville
  • 19RobertsSubstituted forTavernierat 63'minutes
  • 9Assombalonga
  • 33Coulson

Substitutes

  • 5Shotton
  • 7Tavernier
  • 8Clayton
  • 11Fletcher
  • 15Morrison
  • 18Moukoudi
  • 20Nmecha
  • 26Wing
  • 42Pears
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).

Kevin Stewart (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Middlesbrough. Dael Fry tries a through ball, but George Friend is caught offside.

Marvin Johnson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).

Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matthew Pennington (Hull City).

Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Marcus Tavernier replaces Patrick Roberts.

George Long (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Saville (Middlesbrough).

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jordy de Wijs.

Attempt blocked. Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Howson.

Attempt missed. Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonny Howson with a cross.

George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Saville (Middlesbrough).

Foul by Matthew Pennington (Hull City).

Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Lewis Wing replaces Djed Spence because of an injury.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.

Matthew Pennington (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough).

Attempt missed. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Batty.

George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by George Saville (Middlesbrough).

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Keane Lewis-Potter replaces James Scott.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hull City 1, Middlesbrough 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hull City 1, Middlesbrough 1.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.

George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).

Foul by Mallik Wilks (Hull City).

Marvin Johnson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Mallik Wilks (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mallik Wilks (Hull City).

Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Reece Burke (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).

Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Hull City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds40229960332775
2West Brom402014667382974
3Brentford402091170333769
4Nottm Forest401813953401367
5Fulham4019101154441067
6Cardiff40151695751661
7Derby401612125552360
8Swansea401415115047357
9Preston40169155250257
10Blackburn401511145550556
11Millwall401317104744356
12Bristol City401510155359-655
13Sheff Wed401410164954-552
14Wigan401311164550-550
15QPR40148185966-750
16Reading401310174848049
17Birmingham401213155163-1249
18Charlton401210184654-846
19Middlesbrough401015154051-1145
20Huddersfield40129194963-1445
21Stoke40127215061-1143
22Hull401110195368-1543
23Barnsley401011194562-1741
24Luton40117224673-2740
View full Championship table

