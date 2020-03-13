Euro 2020 play-offs: Fifa recommends all internationals are cancelled

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic are all scheduled to be in the play-offs

The Euro 2020 play-offs moved closer to being postponed after Fifa recommended that all impending internationals should be called off.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic are all scheduled to play their semi-finals on 26 March, with the finals five days later.

But football around Europe has been halted amid the coronavirus outbreak.

And Uefa is to hold a video conference on Tuesday to decide whether to call off the tournament entirely.

Doing so falls under the jurisdiction of European football's governing body, but their world equivalent has said games in March and April should be called off "to avoid any unnecessary health risks and also situations of potential sporting unfairness".

Scotland are due to host Israel in the semi-finals, with either Norway or Serbia awaiting the winners.

However, the Norwegian Football Federation said on Friday it would not be able to host the other last-four game because quarantine rules would deny them a clutch of players and prevent the Serbs playing.

The opponents of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland - Bosnia-Herzegovina and Slovakia - both requested their matches to be called off too.

World Cup qualifiers in both Asia and South America have already been postponed, as have England's friendlies against Italy on 27 March and Denmark four days later.

Elite football in England is suspended until at least 3 April, with the game halted indefinitely in Scotland, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Portugal and the United States.

Fifa has also said that rules regarding the release of players for international duty will be relaxed over the next two months.

"The situation is rapidly evolving across the world and various international travel restrictions have already been imposed by different public authorities," a statement read.

"The final decision on this issue rests with the respective competition organisers or relevant member association in case of friendlies."