Scottish Gossip: SPFL season conclusion, McLeish eyes sporting director role, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs

The Scottish FA are set to make a plea for direct stage entry to the group stage of UEFA competitions for Scottish clubs next season in a bid to offset the financial disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. (The Daily Record)

Scottish football clubs are hoping the Scottish Government will abandon the remainder of the season this week in a bid to save them from financial catastrophe. (The Daily Record)

Former Rangers and Scotland manager Alex McLeish is hoping to use his years of experience in coaching to become a sporting director at a football club. (The Daily Mail, print edition)

Hearts are set to begin a legal case against the SPFL if the Scottish football governing body decide to end the season prematurely and relegate the Tynecastle club. (The Scottish Sun)

Dundee United are content to take a 'wait and see' approach to this week ahead of a decision on the final outcome of the club's Scottish Championship season. (The Dundee Courier)

Scotland's football clubs have been warned that they'll have to pay out tens of millions of pounds in compensation to supporters and broadcasters if they declare the 2019/20 season null and void. (The Herald)

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster has backed the Scottish FA and SPFL decision to postpone football and has confirmed the club's players will be "off-site" for this coming week. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Partick Thistle chief executive Gerry Britton has conceded that the Jags will face at least a £150,000 loss in income should the remainder of the season be scrapped. (The Glasgow Times)

Ryan Stevenson has offered to forego his wages in a bid to help Stranraer during the Scottish football shutdown caused by the coronavirus threat. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts defender Craig Halkett has admitted that the Scottish football shutdown has created chaos and fear for players and clubs across the country. (The Daily Record)