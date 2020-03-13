National League: Barrow v Wrexham game postponed

National League

Saturday's National League game between Barrow and Wrexham has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After seeking medical advice a member of Wrexham's first-team squad has been advised to self-isolate

"We have a duty of care for the well-being of our staff, volunteers and others," Wrexham said in a statement

The National League has allowed this weekend's scheduled fixtures in its three divisions to go ahead as planned, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you