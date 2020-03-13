National League: Barrow v Wrexham game postponed

Saturday's National League game between Barrow and Wrexham has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After seeking medical advice a member of Wrexham's first-team squad has been advised to self-isolate

"We have a duty of care for the well-being of our staff, volunteers and others," Wrexham said in a statement

The National League has allowed this weekend's scheduled fixtures in its three divisions to go ahead as planned, despite the coronavirus outbreak.