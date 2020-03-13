Coronavirus: Aston Villa, Brighton & Fulham donate food to homeless

A team from Sussex Homeless Support collected surplus match-day food from Amex Stadium on Friday

Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Brighton have donated hundreds of meals to local homeless charities after this weekend's fixtures were postponed.

Elite football in Britain was suspended on Friday until 3 April due to the spread of coronavirus.

Food had already been prepared for supporter kiosks and hospitality lounges at games across the UK.

Villa and Brighton have ensured it will not go to waste while Championship side Fulham made a similar gesture.

Villa and Fulham donated a total of over 1,350 meals to various homeless charities and housing shelters in the local area.

Brighton donated all surplus fruit and vegetables, diary products and sandwiches to Sussex Homeless Support, who used it to serve various night shelters and soup kitchens around Brighton and Hove.

Albion have also committed to pay staff who are unable to work due to coronavirus, including more than 600 regular casual staff who work for the club on match-days.

The gestures were praised by many on social media, including BBC television presenter Dan Walker.