Leon Legge: Port Vale defender signs new contract

Leon Legge in action for Port Vale
Leon Legge has made a total of 79 appearances for Port Vale

Port Vale defender Leon Legge has signed a new contract with the League Two club.

The 34-year-old, who has scored four goals in 42 appearances for the Valiants this season, will now remain at Vale Park until the summer of 2021.

Centre-back Legge was appointed captain by boss John Askey in October and has played every minute in 2019-20 so far.

The former Brentford and Gillingham man joined Vale from Cambridge United in the summer of 2018.

