Motherwell: Alan Burrows says Scottish football clubs need 'proper clarity'

Motherwell were due to host Aberdeen on Friday

Scottish football clubs need "proper clarity as quickly as possible" after fixtures were postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, says Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows.

All football under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA has been suspended "until further notice".

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has already warned the postponements could have "dire consequences" for teams.

"I think it's a concern for us all," said Burrows, whose club is fan-owned.

"The biggest one - and this is no-one's particular fault - is the lack of proper clarity. We got some regarding this weekend's games and that was welcome.

"But what clubs need now is even more clarity about what happens next, as quickly as possible.

"Because with clarity comes the ability to make decisions to try to mitigate as much as possible against anything negative happening to the business."

The SPFL has acted after the UK government escalated its response and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon advised events of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

The all-encompassing decision has been taken to ensure a consistency of message and the idea of playing behind closed doors was ruled out due to the unavailability of emergency service provision.

Scottish clubs rely heavily on ticket sales, with Uefa's latest benchmark report revealing that 43% of the Scottish top flight's revenue was made up of gate receipts in 2018.

And the league body warned clubs earlier this week that there were no cash reserves to help them in the event of matches taking place without spectators.

"The worst thing, by far, is not knowing what's around the corner and being left in a state of flux," said Burrows.

"For everybody's sake, I think we need some clear decisions on things like dates and any legislation so that clubs can start to manage the situation. That needs to be the priority over the next few days.

"No matter the size of club, I don't think there are any in Scotland who don't agree this won't be an easy time."

Motherwell were due to host Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Friday before the decision to cancel.

Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack said the club were "hugely disappointed" but that they "applaud the decision" by the SFA and the SPFL.

"It's now up to the Government to make their position very clear on what is a continually and rapidly evolving situation," he added.