Coronavirus: National League fixtures this weekend to go ahead as planned

The National League says all scheduled fixtures in its three divisions will go ahead as planned this weekend, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Premier League. English Football League and elite women's football matches are all suspended until at least 3 April.

The decision was made following Friday's National League board meeting.

However, Solihull's National League game at home to Harrogate on Friday has been postponed as four Town employees are in self-isolation.

The promotion-chasing Yorkshire side were given the go-ahead to call the game off and an announcement was made at 15:00 GMT, 15 minutes before the National League made their statement.

Harrogate, chasing league football for the first time in their history, trail leaders Barrow, who they are due to host on 1 April, by four points.

Barrow are due to host relegation battlers Wrexham at Holker Street on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

The Isthmian League, which involves teams in the south and east of England at levels seven and eight in the English football pyramid, have postponed all this weekend's matches.

National League statement

"The National League will keep the operation of its competition under constant and diligent review, and will remain in compliance with government advice at all times.

"The Football Association has offered its guidance, and made it clear the decision to continue or to suspend a competition is a matter for each league to make.

"The National League places the welfare and well-being of all those involved in and connected to its competition as the highest priority.

"All clubs and supporters are encouraged to stay up to date with the latest public health advice."