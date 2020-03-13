Coronavirus: Inverness Caledonian Thistle player in self-isolation with symptoms

An Inverness Caledonian Thistle first-team player is currently in self-isolation after showing some of the symptoms associated with coronavirus.

The Scottish Championship club are awaiting the results of tests on the unidentified player.

He did not train with the rest of the first-team squad on Friday morning.

There have not yet been any confirmed cases of the illness in Scottish football but all matches were postponed earlier on Friday amid the outbreak.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said it was "neither realistic nor possible" to continue with games.

All domestic professional and grassroots football under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA has been suspended, including the Scottish Women's Premier League.

The move came after the UK government escalated its response and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon advised events of more than 500 people should be cancelled.