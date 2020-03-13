Coronavirus: All football in Wales suspended by FAW

The Football Association of Wales [FAW] has suspended domestic football at all levels in Wales until at least 4 April due to coronavirus.

The FAW say they intend to resume the football schedule, but that will depend upon "medical advice and conditions".

"We are fully aware of the impact this will have on the domestic game but the health and safety of all fans, players, volunteers and stakeholders are of paramount importance," the FAW said.

The situation will be monitored.

More to follow.