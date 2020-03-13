Hamilton Academical: Marios Ogkmpoe and David Moyo sign new deals

Marios Ogkmpoe and David Moyo

David Moyo and Marios Ogkmpoe have signed new Hamilton Academical deals that will tie them to the club until 2021.

Ogkmpoe, 25, has scored seven goals in 29 appearances this season.

Moyo, 25, scored his second of the campaign in the recent 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

"Both lads work hard in training and fight for this football club every time they pull on a jersey so they deserve it," said Hamilton manager Brian Rice.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you