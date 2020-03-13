Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Hearts, Rangers

The players union will fiercely oppose any attempts to play matched behind closed doors, as Scottish football decides how it will deal with the coronavirus. (Scotsman)

Hibernian manager Jack Ross says he would back calls to end the season early in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen will offer defender Tommie Hoban a deal for the rest of the season, with the 26-year-old currently training with the Pittodrie club. (Daily Record)

Clevid Dikamona admits Hearts were "not ready" for the relegation battle with St Mirren on Wednesday. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Rangers face a Uefa charge after a glass bottle was thrown at celebrating Bayer Leverkusen players after their third goal. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard bemoaned Matt Polster's failure to "take one for the team" and foul Leon Bailey before he curled in a decisive third goal for Bayer Leverkusen in their 3-1 win over Rangers. (Daily Record)

Borna Barisic insists Rangers can still launch a Europa League recover mission against Leverkusen. (Herald)

Scotland star John McGinn could make his Aston Villa comeback this weekend against Chelsea. (Various)