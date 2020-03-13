Carlos Cordeiro: US Soccer president resigns following 'offensive' law suit papers

Media playback is not supported on this device Language used by US Soccer in equal pay law suit is 'unacceptable' - Rapinoe

US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro has resigned after taking responsibility for "offensive" language used in court papers submitted in an equal pay case.

The papers said the US women's team were "less skilled" and "had fewer responsibilities than their male colleagues".

It prompted player protests during the USA's SheBelieves Cup win over Japan.

"My one and only mission has always been to do what is best for our Federation," said Cordeiro.

"The arguments and language contained in this week's legal filing caused great offence and pain, especially to our extraordinary women's national team players who deserve better.

"It has been an incredible privilege to serve as the president of US Soccer."

Cordeiro, who was appointed in February 2018, says he "did not have the opportunity" to review the filing "in its entirety" before it was submitted and "takes responsibility" for not doing so.

"I would have objected to the language that did not reflect my personal admiration for our women's players or our values as an organisation," he added in a statement.

Lawyers for the football governing body in the US submitted the claims in legal papers as part of a gender equality lawsuit over equal pay filed by 28 women's national team players. The court case is expected to start on 5 May.

Women's national team co-captain Megan Rapinoe described the language used as "painful" and "unacceptable" following her side's 3-1 victory over Japan which secured the SheBelieves Cup in Dallas.

The men's national team has never won a significant international trophy, while the women's side are four-time world champions and have won five Olympic gold medals.

American women footballers also generated more income from ticket sales than the men's side between 2016 and 2018.