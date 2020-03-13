Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss refuses to entertain Europa League cancellation

German international Kai Havertz scored his 10th goal of the season to give Leverkusen the lead

Steven Gerrard has refused to entertain suggestions the Europa League should be cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak after Rangers lost to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Ibrox side lost the first leg of their last-16 tie 3-1 and are scheduled to face the Bundesliga outfit behind closed doors in next week's second leg.

Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz said the competition was being "devalued", and Gerrard says he "understands" that.

"I don't think anyone wants to see games behind closed doors," he said.

"But I'm not going to sit here after a 3-1 defeat and while it's advantage of Bayer Leverkusen and say that the tournament should be cancelled.

"I don't think that's the right thing to say. Where we stand right now, it continues to go ahead behind closed doors and we'll face that situation."

Goals by Kai Havertz and Charles Aranguiz gave Leverkusen the lead and, although George Edmundson pulled one back, Leon Bailey added a third to inflict manager Gerrard's first home defeat in Europe.

As it stands, the second leg will be played in an empty Bay Arena amid measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

However, with leagues suspended around the continent and the first legs of two Europa League last-16 ties already postponed, it remains to be seen if that encounter will take place as planned.

"I have been listening to a lot of noise today and it seems as though a lot of people are making decisions as of now to cancel or alter the situation, whether it be behind closed doors," he said.

"At the moment, we're told the game is going to go ahead and will be behind closed doors. So we'll do what we're told and listen to Uefa and follow what we need to do.

"I don't think any manager or and player wants to play the game or even watch a sporting event that is behind closed doors. But it is what it is. It's disappointing but we'll do what we need to do."