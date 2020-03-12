Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City player self-isolating after family member hospitalised

Breaking news

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is self-isolating as a precaution after a member of his family was admitted to hospital displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

Mendy, 25, trained with his team-mates as normal on Thursday.

"The club is aware that a family member of a senior men's team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness," said a City statement.

"He has undergone tests at hospital one of which is for Covid-19."

The statement added: "Until the results are known, the player in question in self isolating as a precaution."

City are scheduled to play Burnley in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Their league match against Arsenal on Wednesday and Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid on 17 March have already been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you