Coronavirus: League of Ireland off until 29 March

The FAI took the decision to postpone the League of Ireland on Thursday afternoon

The League of Ireland has been suspended until 29 March in line with government advice over the coronavirus pandemic.

Mass outdoor gatherings of over 500 people should be banned until the end of the month, said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Thursday morning.

The Football Association of Ireland announced that all football under its jurisdiction was postponed immediately.

The Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia is in doubt.

The new League of Ireland season began in February, and all teams have played either four or fives matches in the campaign.

"The FAI made this decision after a meeting in Dublin today with Government, the Department of Health and stakeholders from other national sporting bodies," read a statement.

"The decision has been taken in light of the growing threat posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and in the best interests of our players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and staff. This decision will be monitored on an ongoing basis."