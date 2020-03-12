Coronavirus: Five Irish Premiership matches scheduled for Saturday to go ahead

Crusaders v Glentoran is one of the five Irish Premiership matches scheduled for Saturday

The five Irish Premiership matches due to take place on Saturday will go ahead as scheduled.

The Northern Ireland Football League has said that all Championship and Premier Intermediate League matches will also take place at the weekend.

NIFL said it will continue to monitor UK Government advice regarding the out break of coronavirus.

Linfield's game against Larne had already been postponed after a Blues player tested positive for the virus.

A blanket ban has been placed on a number of sports across Northern Ireland, including rugby and GAA, because of the spread of coronavirus.

All matches in the Northern Amateur Football League, one of the biggest leagues in Northern Ireland, have been postponed.

Cliftonville are due to play Institute on Saturday at the Brandywell, where Friday night's League of Ireland fixture between Derry City and Sligo Rovers has been postponed.

"At this stage all scheduled fixtures under the jurisdiction of the NI Football League will continue to take place as scheduled in line with the latest UK government advice unless, operationally, it becomes untenable to do so," NIFL said in a statement on Thursday night.

"We have been in communication with Derry City & Strabane District Council regarding the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. We will provide a further update tomorrow regarding the arrangements for the Institute v Cliftonville fixture."

It added: "The NI Football League will continue to monitor government guidance and work with relevant stakeholders to further develop contingency plans to ensure the league is best placed to act as and when any potential restrictions may come into force.

"These matters are, of course, subject to change and we will update as appropriate."