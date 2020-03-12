Euro 2020: Uefa to discuss possibility of postponing tournament by one year

Uefa have called an emergency meeting for Tuesday in which the possibility of postponing Euro 2020 by one year is an option being discussed.

European football's governing body will hold video conference meetings to discuss its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Discussions will cover all domestic and European competitions, including Euro 2020.

Euro 2020 is due to take place from 12 June-12 July at venues across Europe.

Uefa has invited representatives of its 55 member associations, plus the boards of the European Club Association, the European leagues and a representative of world players' union Fifpro.

The Women's Euros are due to take place in England from 11 July-1 August 2021.

