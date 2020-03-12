Coronavirus: Wales v USA friendly off

The United States and Wales last played each other in 2003

The international football friendly between Wales and the United States scheduled for Monday, 30 March at the Cardiff City Stadium is off due to coronavirus.

The United States have cancelled all their matches scheduled in March and April and explained the reasons in a detailed statement online.

"We are disappointed to see any postponement or cancellation," FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford said.

Full refunds will be issued to fans.

"We understand that the health and safety of all fans, players and stakeholders are paramount," Ford added.

The FAW say their friendly with Austria is also in doubt.

"At the present time, the match between Wales v Austria at the Liberty Stadium on March 27, 2020 is still taking place, but we are monitoring the situation closely with UEFA, the Welsh and UK Governments and related agencies," the FAW confirmed.