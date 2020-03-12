Leicester City: Ricardo Pereira out for season with a knee injury as James Maddison picks up a calf problem

Leicester City's Ricardo Pereira played on after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament against Aston Villa

Leicester City's Ricardo Pereira will miss the rest of the season after damaging his knee ligaments in Monday's Premier League win over Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old Portugal full-back, who will also miss Euro 2020, has made 28 league appearances this term.

"It's a blow for us. Hopefully we can get him back for some time around pre-season," said manager Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers also said that James Maddison has picked up a calf injury that will keep him out two weeks.

It means the England midfielder will miss both Saturday's Premier League trip to Watford and the Foxes' FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on Saturday 21 March (both 12:30 GMT).

Rodgers had earlier confirmed that three of the club's first-team players have self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus and "have been kept away from the rest of the squad."