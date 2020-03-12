Euro 2020: Norway to contest semi-final play-off despite domestic shutdown

Norway head coach Lars Lagerback (l) is hoping to steer his team past Serbia and either Scotland or Israel to reach the Euro 2020 finals

Norwegian football has been shut down until 15 April, but the Norwegian FA says it still intends to play the Euro 2020 play-off semi against Serbia later this month and any subsequent final.

The Norwegian FA will be guided by Uefa in terms of any potential postponement or cancellation of those games in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Norway would play either Scotland or Israel if they beat Serbia on 26 March.

Bosnia-Herzegovina want their play-off against Northern Ireland called off.

They have asked Uefa for that semi-final in Zenica, also to be played on 26 March, to be postponed.

In a statement issued at lunchtime on Thursday Uefa said: "In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, Uefa has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football's response to the outbreak.

"Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including Uefa Euro 2020."