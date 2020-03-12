Coronavirus: Derry manager Devine against playing behind close doors

Derry have played just four league matches this season

Derry City boss Declan Devine says he is against playing matches behind closed doors as the coronavirus outbreak looks set to hamper the League of Ireland.

The Irish government have advised that outdoor gatherings of more than 500 should be cancelled until 29 March as part of measures to combat the virus.

Derry have already postponed Friday's game against Sligo Rovers.

The Candystripes are scheduled to play four games before 29 March.

"The nature of our league is that we need revenue," said Devine.

"The players don't want to be playing in front of empty stadiums, I don't think we're there as a league because we are not blessed with TV money or huge amounts of money coming into the game.

"Whatever chance we have of sustaining a professional football club, we've got to make sure that those policies are put in place and a big part of that is making sure that the stadiums are full.

"For me it's very much in the unknown, but I very much favour a couple of weeks break with the knowledge that we can potentially extend the season if needs be."

With no official word from the Football Association of Ireland, the league's clubs could be in for a period of inactivity with most sides having played just four matches.

For Derry there is the added concern of potentially having their training base, the council-owned Brandywell Stadium, closed in line with government measures.

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is owned by Derry City & Strabane Council

"We have got to get clarification to understand where we go from here," continued Devine.

"That's in terms of where we are going to train, do we continue to prepare for games coming in the next week or two?

"In professional football the one thing you have to be ready for is the next game, and at this moment in time we don't know when that is."