Charlton Athletic: Championship club back Matt Southall amid boardroom row

Tahnoon Nimer (left) and Matt Southall pictured at Charlton's match against Barnsley in February

Charlton say chairman Matt Southall has their full backing amid a row with majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer.

On Tuesday, Nimer said he would be looking for a new chairman because his and Southall's interests for the club's future were "irreconcilable".

But a Charlton statement on Thursday said "no statements made by Nimer or his advisors should be understood to represent the club's position".

Nimer and Southall only arrived at the Championship club 10 weeks ago.

Abu Dhabi-based businessman Nimer is part of the East Street Investments consortium who completed a takeover of the Addicks from controversial owner Roland Duchatelet in January.

Former football agent Southall then came in as executive chairman.

However, the dispute between the pair has escalated this week with Southall accusing Nimer of failing to invest "a single penny of the promised funds".

The club then said Nimer had resigned from the board as director, but the Syrian denied this.

The English Football League has also confirmed that Charlton are under a transfer embargo after failing to provide proof of how the club can be funded until June 2021.

Thursday's statement from the south London club added that, should its failure to provide the EFL with the required financial information continue, it would be "at risk of further sanction".

The Addicks are currently third from bottom in the Championship, two points adrift of safety after three successive defeats.