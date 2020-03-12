Antonee Robinson: Wigan Athletic defender needs medical procedure to correct heart issue

Antonee Robinson sat with the Wigan fans when the Latics won at Leeds on 1 February, the day after his move to AC Milan broke down

Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson needs a medical procedure to correct a heart issue that caused his planned seven-figure move to AC Milan to break down in January.

The 22-year-old former Everton trainee was lined up to join the Italian Serie A giants, only for an irregular heart rhythm to show up during his medical.

He is due to have treatment later in March to correct the problem.

"This is an issue that needs sorting before I can play again," he said.

"I wanted to update our supporters on my current situation as I have had a number of people asking if I'm ok and why I have not played since January.

"During my medical for a potential transfer to AC Milan on deadline day, an irregularity was picked up in my heart rhythm.

"Further testing was required to ensure the move could be finalised and ratified, though there was not enough time to complete this before the deadline.

"Since my return to Wigan, I have been training with the team whilst being monitored and I have undergone a period of testing and treatment.

"Following consultation with the club's medical staff and independent specialists, it has been decided that I will need a medical procedure later this month to address the irregularity in my heart rhythm - a procedure called an ablation."

The NHS website says an ablation is a "procedure that very carefully destroys the diseased area of your heart and interrupts electrical circuits".

Catheters are guided through veins to find sources of abnormality in the heart.

After the two clubs agreed an initial fee of £6m the day before deadline day, USA international Robinson then travelled to Milan on Friday, 31 January.

But following a medical examination, it was decided that Robinson needed more tests with the Italian authorities, which would have taken too long to complete his move in time.