Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Bayer Leverkusen, Motherwell, Aberdeen

Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz says this season's Europa League should be postponed, and believes the competition is being devalued because fans aren't allowed to attend the second leg of their last 16 tie against Rangers next week in Germany. (Scottish Sun)

Bosz reckons the tie is meaningless without supporters at the second leg. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is considering leaving top scorer Alfredo Morelos on the bench for Thursday's first leg, and opt for Flo Kamberi instead. (Scotsman)

David Turnbull says he owed it to Motherwell to extend his contract until 2022 with the Steelmen, after the club helped bring him back to full fitness following knee surgery. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists manager Derek McInnes has his full backing. (Daily Express)