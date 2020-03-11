Daniel Stendel: Hearts 'maybe lost a little hope' in relegation fight

Jonathan Obika's goal was enough to inflict Hearts' first defeat in four games

Hearts have "maybe lost a little bit of hope" in their fight against relegation after a chastening Scottish Premiership defeat at fellow strugglers St Mirren, admits manager Daniel Stendel.

Jonathan Obika's second-half goal was enough to condemn the Tynecastle side to a first defeat in four and leave them four points adrift at the bottom.

They could be further behind by the time they visit Livingston on Sunday.

"I know it's disappointing for all," said Stendel, who joined in December.

"Maybe they've lost a little bit of hope but I can say I fight and I can promise Sunday I will play a team where everyone will know how big it is and everyone will fight from the first minute. We will not give up."

Having beaten Rangers and Hibernian and drawn with Motherwell in their previous three matches, it had appeared that Hearts had been revived.

However, they toiled badly in Paisley and struggling to create chances before being booed off by the aggrieved travelling support.

"It's not a good game from both teams, but we missed a lot of fight in the first half," Stendel added. "This is the main reason we didn't deserve the points.

"In a game like this you need to be ready from the first minute. I think everybody expected that you fight in every game. In the second half we did it but 45 minutes is not enough in a game like this.

"You can see the pressure. This is what I cannot accept from some players, the lack of fight."