Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v lead singer of Tide Lines
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Three rounds of fixtures, three defeats for Steven Thompson in the Sportscene Predictor. Can Robert Robertson, the lead singer of Scottish traditional music band Tide Lines, prolong that losing run?
|Scottish Premiership - week 31
|Thommo
|Robert Robertson
|Motherwell v Aberdeen
|1-1
|2-2
|Hibernian v St Johnstone
|2-0
|1-2
|Kilmarnock v St Mirren
|2-1
|2-0
|Ross County v Hamilton Academical
|1-1
|1-0
|Rangers v Celtic
|1-3
|1-1
|Livingston v Hearts
|2-1
|1-2
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Motherwell v Aberdeen (Fri, 19:45)
Thommo's prediction: 1-1
Robert Robertson's prediction: 2-2
Hibernian v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)
Thommo's prediction: 2-0
Robert Robertson's prediction: 1-2
Kilmarnock v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
Robert Robertson's prediction: 2-0
Ross County v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)
Thommo's prediction: 1-1
Robert Robertson's prediction: 1-0
Rangers v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)
Thommo's prediction: 1-3
Robert Robertson's prediction: 1-1
Livingston v Hearts (Sun, 15:00)
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
Robert Robertson's prediction: 1-2
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|110
|Grado
|70
|Laura Miller
|60
|Simon Donnelly
|50
|Jamie Gillan
|40
|Rory Lawson
|40
|Malky Mackay
|40
|Stoltman Brothers
|30
|Kieron Achara
|30
|Andrew Butchart
|30
|The Snuts
|20
|Rachel Corsie
|20
|Paul Craig
|20
|Tam & Isa
|20
|Stephen Gallacher
|20
|Josh Taylor
|10
|Be Charlotte
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 15
|Thommo
|760
|Guests
|620
|Thommo v Guests
|P16
|W7
|D3
|L7