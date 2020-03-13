Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v lead singer of Tide Lines

From the section

Three rounds of fixtures, three defeats for Steven Thompson in the Sportscene Predictor. Can Robert Robertson, the lead singer of Scottish traditional music band Tide Lines, prolong that losing run?

Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v Tide Lines

Scottish Premiership - week 31 Thommo Robert Robertson Motherwell v Aberdeen 1-1 2-2 Hibernian v St Johnstone 2-0 1-2 Kilmarnock v St Mirren 2-1 2-0 Ross County v Hamilton Academical 1-1 1-0 Rangers v Celtic 1-3 1-1 Livingston v Hearts 2-1 1-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Motherwell v Aberdeen (Fri, 19:45)

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Robert Robertson's prediction: 2-2

Hibernian v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Robert Robertson's prediction: 1-2

Kilmarnock v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Robert Robertson's prediction: 2-0

Ross County v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Robert Robertson's prediction: 1-0

Rangers v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Thommo's prediction: 1-3

Robert Robertson's prediction: 1-1

Livingston v Hearts (Sun, 15:00)

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Robert Robertson's prediction: 1-2

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 70 Laura Miller 60 Simon Donnelly 50 Jamie Gillan 40 Rory Lawson 40 Malky Mackay 40 Stoltman Brothers 30 Kieron Achara 30 Andrew Butchart 30 The Snuts 20 Rachel Corsie 20 Paul Craig 20 Tam & Isa 20 Stephen Gallacher 20 Josh Taylor 10 Be Charlotte 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 15 Thommo 760 Guests 620