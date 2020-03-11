Coronavirus: Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani tests positive for virus

Daniele Rugani took part in training at Juventus on Tuesday

Juventus have announced that Italy centre-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Serie A side said they are "activating all the isolation procedures required by law", including those who have come into contact with Rugani.

The club added that Rugani, 25, is "currently asymptomatic".

All sport in Italy is suspended until 3 April, with the country in lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Rugani has made only seven appearances for Juventus this season and was an unused substitute in his side's last match - a 2-0 win over Inter Milan held behind closed doors on Sunday.

He has won four Serie A titles with Juve and played for Italy seven times, last featuring for the national team in 2018.

On Sunday he posted a photograph from the dressing room as he celebrated Juve's win over Inter with his teammates.

On Wednesday, the Italian government announced more measures, including the closure of all shops except food stores and pharmacies.

Italy has more than 12,000 confirmed cases and a death toll of 827.

The Italian football federation said after a meeting on Tuesday that the Serie A season may not finish because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Alternative options include staging play-offs, not having a champion for 2019-20 or declaring the current standings final.