Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen: Europa League 'devalued' by no fans - Peter Bosz

Bayer Leverkusen will face Rangers in front of a full Ibrox, before playing the second leg in an empty stadium

The Europa League has been "devalued" by playing matches behind closed doors, says Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz.

Bosz also believes Rangers now have the upper hand in the tie, given no fans will be allowed into the ground for the second leg in Germany in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Thursday's first game at Ibrox will be played in front of a capacity crowd.

"Absolutely it's advantage Rangers but they are not to blame because they haven't decided it," Bosz said.

"I'm looking forward to playing here - but when you play in front of home fans they are for you and that's an advantage if we, in turn, are playing in front of an empty stadium.

"To be honest, the competition has been devalued. Fans should be there. No one is to blame, but what is happening in Europe at the moment is strange."

Leverkusen's Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Monday will also be played behind closed doors.

So, too, will Thursday's Europa League ties involving Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who travel to LASK and Olympiakos respectively.

Uefa had to call off two other last-16 ties entirely, with Sevilla v Roma and Inter Milan v Getafe postponed after the Spanish government placed travel restrictions on flights from Italy.