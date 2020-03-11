St Mirren 1-0 Hearts: Jim Goodwin concern over 'serious injuries'

St Mirren's Ilkay Durmus was one of three players from the home side to go off injured

St Mirren have concerns over "serious injuries", says manager Jim Goodwin, after a bruising but vital Scottish Premiership win over Hearts.

Jon Obika's goal moved the Paisley side up to ninth and put six points between them and the bottom of the table.

But St Mirren lost Conor McCarthy, Cammy MacPherson and Ilkay Durmus to injury during the game.

"Hopefully the medical team will be able to do something miraculous," Goodwin told BBC Scotland.

"Conor McCarthy looks as if he's done his hamstring. Cammy Macpherson has got a really bad dead leg that has swelled up quite considerably. And Ilkay Durmus has a tight groin.

"They're three key players. But one or two are looking quite serious."

St Mirren were deserved winners, and the Paisley men have now gone five league games unbeaten at home and have kept clean sheets in four of those matches.

"It was a fantastic result and it was a night where it was just all about the result," said Goodwin. "It was all about resilience and character.

"Tonight isn't about me being clever or being a tactical genius, it's all about the group of players.

"When the referee put up six minutes [time added on] my heart was in my mouth. I thought he was going to keep playing until Hearts equalised."

St Mirren now travel to Kilmarnock - who are four points above them - on Saturday, before hosting Rangers, followed by a trip to relegation rivals Ross County before the split.

Goodwin, though, says his side are still not safe from danger.

"If we lost we'd have went bottom, but it wouldn't have been the end of it, and the fact we've won still doesn't mean we're safe," he said.

"We can't let ourselves get into a comfort zone. There's still a lot of twists and turns to come."