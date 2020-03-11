Alan Judge: Ipswich Town and Republic of Ireland midfielder out for season
-
- From the section Ipswich
Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge is out for the rest of the season after fracturing his right foot in training.
The 31-year-old injured his metatarsal on Tuesday and will miss the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Slovakia later this month.
Former Brentford player Judge has scored four goals in 34 appearance for Ipswich, who are 10th in League One.
"You are looking at a likely recovery time of six to eight weeks," said club physio Matt Byard.
Judge is likely to be fit for June's European Championship finals if Ireland qualify.