Alan Judge: Ipswich Town and Republic of Ireland midfielder out for season

Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge is out for the rest of the season after fracturing his right foot in training.

The 31-year-old injured his metatarsal on Tuesday and will miss the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Slovakia later this month.

Former Brentford player Judge has scored four goals in 34 appearance for Ipswich, who are 10th in League One.

"You are looking at a likely recovery time of six to eight weeks," said club physio Matt Byard.

Judge is likely to be fit for June's European Championship finals if Ireland qualify.

