NI squad to train at St George's Park before Euro play-off semi-final

NI's Paddy McNair and Haris Duljevic of Bosnia & Herzegovina

Northern Ireland are to train at St George's Park, the English FA's National Training Centre, in the run-up to their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

NI manager Michael O'Neill has chosen the venue as the team base ahead of the tie in Zenica on Thursday 26 March.

The squad will gather at the facility in Staffordshire from 22 March and train before flying out to Bosnia and Herzegovina the day before the game.

O'Neill named his NI squad on Tuesday.

Ticket sales for the game have been postponed over fears about the spread of coronavirus.

St George's Park is home to England's 27 national teams and FA Education, which delivers all FA national coach education courses.

It has 13 outdoor pitches, a full-size indoor 3G pitch, a suite of state-of-the-art rehabilitation and sports science areas as well as first class hotel accommodation.

O'Neill believes its world class facilities will help to boost Northern Ireland's preparations ahead of the play-off semi-final.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson pointed out: "Following the Uefa Euro 2020 play-off draw in Switzerland back in November we said we would be fully prepared for the play-offs and St George's Park is the ideal location for Michael and the squad as they begin those preparations.

"Our target is to make it to Uefa Euro 2020 and I'm sure the facilities and the experience of being at St George's will help focus the players' minds on the ultimate goal."

Northern Ireland or Bosnia & Herzegovina will play the winners of the other play-off semi-final between Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland in the final on 31 March, with NI hosting the game at Windsor Park should they progress.