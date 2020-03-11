David Turnbull: Motherwell midfielder signs new contract until 2022

David Turnbull has made two substitute appearances this season

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull says he "owed the club" after signing a new one-year contract.

Turnbull, 20, came close to joining Celtic last year but failed a medical.

The midfielder, whose new deal runs until 2022, then had preventative knee surgery and has returned to action as a substitute in recent weeks.

"As soon as I knew I was back, fit and ready to get some game time, I wanted to make sure my contract was sorted," Turnbull told the Motherwell website.

"I've missed most of this season, so this puts us back to pretty much where we were at this stage last year in terms of my deal, giving the club a little more protection as I was coming into the last year.

"I feel as if I owe the club and the supporters for the way I have been looked after and treated."

Turnbull scored 16 goals last season and Celtic had agreed a £3.25m fee before the deal fell through.

Manager Stephen Robinson says Turnbull's extension "says everything about him as a person and about his family".

"To have such a talented player available to us again and signing for an extended period is significant for the club," added the Northern Ireland manager.