Euro 2020 play-offs: Bosnia ask Uefa to postpone game with Northern Ireland

Bosnia-Herzegovina have made a request to Uefa to postpone the home Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Northern Ireland on 26 March.

It was expected that the game in Zenica would be played behind closed doors because of coronavirus but the Bosnian FA now want the game to be called off.

Ticket sales for the game have been postponed but hundreds of NI fans have made travel plans to attend the match.

The winner will meet Slovakia or the Republic of Ireland in the final.

The Republic's semi-final in Bratislava on 26 March will be played behind closed doors.