Pele, pre-season pain and avoiding sore elbows - McCourt's journey from street footballer to coach

McCourt's Derry City have not played since 6 March due to the coronavirus lockdown

"The last thing you wanted to do was fall on your elbows on the concrete."

For a player who often left opposition defenders on their backs, it's ironic that staying on his feet played such a big part in Paddy McCourt's development as a footballer.

With looking back at previous action very much in vogue during lockdown, the former Celtic and Northern Ireland winger's highlights reel is well worth a Google search.

His wonder goals will have left many fans wondering just how he learnt such masterful control of a football.

The Derry native, however, is in no doubt.

"I learnt all my skills on the street, 100%," said the 36-year-old who was appointed Technical Director at Derry City in January, five months after ending a playing career that included spells at Rochdale, Barnsley and Luton Town.

"When I was younger there was more emphasis on players to develop themselves. We trained once a week for an hour with our clubs, when you might only get 40 or 50 touches of the ball at most, with 20 kids in a session.

"It was up to you to go out into the streets with your mates and practice your skills in small-sided games. We'd play for six or seven hours, there might only be four of you and you'd get thousands of touches.

"You were probably playing with older kids and on concrete as well, so that would improve your balance. Without doubt, the street is where I learnt how to play football."

The 'Derry Pele' wanted to be like Fowler

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler is now managing Brisbane Roar

While it remains unclear when - and how - the League of Ireland Premier Division will return after lockdown, McCourt said he is looking forward to his hometown club being able to start training and playing again.

"It's a tough time for everyone at the minute but we have to stay positive," he said. "I still have plenty of work to keep me going but I'm making time to look after my own fitness and wellbeing too."

It's perhaps indicative of McCourt's laid-back nature that he seems almost nonplussed at the notion of being compared to a player regarded by many as the best footballer ever.

"I've absolutely no idea," he replied when asked if can remember when he was first dubbed the 'Derry Pele'.

"I don't even know how far back it was or who first called me it, but as soon it came out it stuck pretty quickly. Look, it's a compliment I suppose, though I'm sure it was probably a bit of fun at the start. I don't mind it."

While honing his skills for hours on end as a youngster in the streets of Derry, it was a player closer to home than the Brazilian World Cup-winning legend that McCourt wanted to emulate.

However, it might surprise many that for a player with the incredible ball-dribbling skills and maverick nature of the Derryman, it was fox-in-the-box Robbie Fowler who most caught his eye.

"I'm a Liverpool and Celtic fan, and for some reason he was a player I just absolutely adored growing up," he remarked.

"My memories are of seeing Fowler scoring - left foot, right foot, header - it didn't seem to matter to him. He just had this unbelievable talent for putting the ball in the back of the net."

Living the dream at Celtic - despite testing start

McCourt played for Neil Lennon during the current manager's first spell in charge of the club

While thoroughly enjoying a three-year spell at hometown club Derry City until 2008, there is no doubt that the five years that followed at Celtic Park - where he was "living the dream" - were the happiest of his career.

Two league titles, two Scottish Cups (including the Double in 2013) and a League Cup success are the tangible returns from that time, but it is the host of wonder goals that will live long in the memories of the Glasgow giants' fans.

"I suppose I'm fortunate that I scored a lot of individual goals, but I had done that right from when I was a kid," continued McCourt, who was often used as an impact sub at Celtic.

"People were always looking for me to create something - I always sensed an expectation from the crowd that something might happen when I got on the ball."

However, while mazy runs were the former Sligo Rovers' man's trademark, endurance runs in training certainly weren't - as he proved on his first day at the club.

"I had been injured for three months before I joined Celtic but I don't think they realised that. I was expecting a nice light session to ease my way in but instead had to join in a full pre-season session.

"I was miles behind everyone else. I got better but it was never something I was good at. I think I maybe have one of those bodies that isn't built for long-distance running. Let's just say it wasn't my forte."

'I like to focus my coaching on individuals'

McCourt's Derry City are currently seventh in the Premier Division table, having played four matches

Upon retirement from playing - bowing out at League of Ireland side Finn Harps - McCourt took his first steps on the coaching ladder by becoming head of the Derry City academy.

His engagement with the first team increased after Declan Devine, assistant at the Brandywell when McCourt was a Candystripes player, became Derry boss in November 2018 - and in January of this year McCourt took on the role of Technical Director.

"My coaching style is similar to how I was as a player. I keep calm, encourage players to express themselves and tend to focus on the individuals as much as possible in a session," he explained.

And what about the next step - does management appeal to McCourt?

"I very much enjoy my current role and am always learning. If an opportunity comes up down the line that I fancy, then I wouldn't say no."

'I loved playing for Northern Ireland'

McCourt progressed to the Northern Ireland senior team from the Under-21s

After making his Northern Ireland debut in a friendly against Spain in April 2002, McCourt had a seven-year wait for his second senior international cap before going on to make 18 Northern Ireland appearances.

He scored two goals, both in a Euro 2012 qualifier against the Faroe Islands at Windsor Park in August 2011, the second of which was a trademark solo effort that saw him dance past two defenders and beautifully chip the keeper in front of the Kop.

McCourt helped then manager Michael O'Neill's men reach the Euro 2016 finals, but was not available for the finals in France.

"I really enjoyed it. Any time I was picked I turned up, and to be involved in the Euros qualifying campaign was fantastic.

"Michael created such a strong bond between the fans, coaching staff and the players, who really believed they could go out and play against anyone.

"Everybody wants to play international football, The fans took to me straight away, were always singing my name and I hope I gave them some good memories."

Memories, of course, that started on the streets of Derry spending hours on end trying not to get those elbows hurt.