Southend United: Winding-up petition adjourned until 29 April

Southend United have won just four of their 35 League One matches this season

A winding-up petition brought by HM Revenue & Customs against League One club Southend United has been adjourned until 29 April.

The club appeared at the Insolvency and Companies Court in London on Wednesday over an unpaid tax bill.

It was not revealed at the hearing how much the third-tier club owes.

The Shrimpers, managed by former England defender Sol Campbell, are second from bottom and 16 points from safety with nine games left to play.

Had they been put into administration, it would have triggered a 12-point deduction from the English Football League, a sanction which would have resulted in Southend's relegation to League Two being confirmed.

If any club should suffer an insolvency event after the EFL's deadline on Thursday, 26 March, any points deduction would be applied next season.

On Monday, Southend were charged with misconduct by the EFL for failing to play their players on time and also face another charge for fielding an ineligible player in their win over Lincoln on 1 February.