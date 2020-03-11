Bristol Rovers: Manager Ben Garner fined £500 for referee comments

Ben Garner was appointed Bristol Rovers manager in December

Bristol Rovers manager Ben Garner has been fined £500 by the Football Association for comments he made in the media about a match referee.

Garner's remarks about referee Ben Toner after Rovers' League One defeat by Sunderland on 22 February were deemed to constitute improper conduct.

Garner, 39, admitted they questioned the integrity of the match officials and/or brought the game into disrepute.

Midfielder Abu Ogogo was sent off in the 3-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light.