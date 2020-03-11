Coronavirus: Roma 'will not travel' to Spain for Sevilla tie after plane not authorised

Roma say they will not be travelling to their Europa League tie with Sevilla on Thursday because their plane from Italy is not authorised to land in Spain.

The last-16 first-leg game in Seville was already due to be played behind closed doors amid coronavirus fears.

On Tuesday, Italian side Atalanta's Champions League game at Valencia on Wednesday went ahead as planned.

Italy has the most cases outside China with more than 10,000 and the entire country has been placed in lockdown.

Some 60 million Italians have been told to stay at home in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

