Martin Dubravka: Newcastle goalkeeper ruled out until April with knee injury

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has been ruled out until at least April with a knee injury.

Dubravka, 31, picked up the injury during Newcastle's 1-0 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday.

He was injured in the 60th minute at St Mary's, but played on and the injury was assessed on Monday.

The Slovak is expected to be replaced by Karl Darlow, who has made five appearances for the club this season, all in cup competitions.

Dubravka has not missed a league match since making his Newcastle debut against Manchester United in February 2018.