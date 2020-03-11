Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match postponed over coronavirus fears

Manchester City's Premier League match with Arsenal on Wednesday has been postponed as a "precautionary measure" - and several Gunners players put into self-isolation - after Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis contracted coronavirus.

Arsenal said Marinakis met a number of their players when the Gunners hosted the Greek side in a Europa League match two weeks ago.

Marinakis - who also owns Championship side Nottingham forest - said on Tuesday he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Latest figures show 382 cases of the virus in the UK, with six deaths.

Arsenal said they had "identified that a number of players met the Olympiakos owner immediately following the game".

"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low. However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.

"As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight's match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed.

"The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff, who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete.

The club said it would refund supporters with tickets and was also contacting other Arsenal staff or guests who shared the directors' box restaurant during the game, on 27 February.

The Premier League said: "We understand this will cause inconvenience and cost to fans planning to attend the game but Arsenal, Manchester City and the Premier League have agreed that the short notice of Mr Marinakis' infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk.

"All necessary measures are being taken and the Premier League currently has no plans to postpone any other matches."

More follows.