Inter Milan v Getafe
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 2Godín
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 5Gagliardini
- 77Brozovic
- 23Barella
- 15Young
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 7Sánchez
- 11Moses
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 20Valero
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 32Agoume
- 34Biraghi
- 37Skriniar
- 87Candreva
Getafe
- 13Soria
- 22Suárez
- 2Dakonam
- 16Etxeita
- 17Olivera
- 20Maksimovic
- 24Timor
- 12Nyom
- 18Arambarri
- 15Cucurella
- 7Mata
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 4Cabaco
- 6Chema
- 8Portillo
- 9Rodríguez
- 11Ndiaye
- 19Molina
- 21Fajr
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 26Duro
- 30Paul
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor