Jose Mourinho: Tottenham manager not planning squad overhaul this summer

Jose Mourinho has gone six games without winning for the first time in his managerial career

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he is not planning an overhaul of his squad despite their Champions League last-16 exit to RB Leipzig.

Spurs are facing a first season outside Europe's top competition in five years unless they can overturn a seven-point gap on fourth-placed Chelsea.

Mourinho's side, who have been affected by injuries all season, have gone six games without a win.

"I don't think so," he said when asked if Spurs need a massive summer rebuild.

The Premier League side were well beaten in Germany as Leipzig won 3-0 to secure a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Spurs captain Harry Kane and midfielder Moussa Sissoko have not played since 1 January, while Son Heung-min is also sidelined and Steven Bergwijn could miss the rest of the season.

"This summer, unless something happens during the holidays or the Euros, when we start we will have Sissoko, Kane, Son, Bergwijn and Ben Davies so that is massive," Mourinho told BT Sport.

He was annoyed in the post-match news conference when asked if their problems ran deeper than injuries,

"You want me to speak about other things, when the obvious thing is the problems accumulate through injuries," he said.

"We can do a mental exercise. Imagine Leipzig without Sabitzer, Schick, Werner. You want to imagine Liverpool without Salah, Mane, Henderson, Firmino? Barcelona without Griezmann, Messi, Suarez, Pique?

"Do you want to make this exercise with every team in the world? I think any team would struggle, it's simple.

"We can cope for three or four matches, we cannot cope for three or four months.

"All the players on Leipzig's bench, in my team they would play at this moment."

Spurs became Champions League regulars under Mauricio Pochettino and reached last season's final - in which they lost to Liverpool. Pochettino was sacked and replaced by Mourinho in November.

The London club are four points behind fifth-placed Manchester United - who they play this Sunday. Fifth place could qualify for the Champions League if Manchester City fail in an appeal to get their European ban overturned.

But Mourinho thinks this season's Champions League exit could be "good" for the club.

"Difficult moments can prepare the future in a better way," he said.

Mourinho added: "With the squad we have at the moment it will be very difficult [to qualify for the Champions League] because the problems won't go tomorrow. We will fight until the end."

'Confidence has gone at the minute'

Dele Alli has only scored two goals in 2020

Spurs' Dele Alli, who played up front in stages of the game, accepted things are not good at the club right now.

"It's hard to come back from those two goals. We had to show our maturity and fight and we didn't do that," he said.

"We can't use excuses, we still have quality on the pitch. We are missing good players but that happens. The players coming in have to step up and we haven't done that today.

"We apologise to the fans, to go out and lose like that, they deserve better. We have to fight. We can't be in the position we are in in the league, we can't hide. This hasn't been a good season for us.

"The reality is we are in a bad situation, confidence has gone at the minute.

"All the players are mature enough to know we're not doing well enough. You always have to look at yourself first and I'll do that and I'm sure the others will as well."