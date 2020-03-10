Coronavirus: Rangers' tie away to Bayer Leverkusen 'set to be played behind closed doors'

The region containing Leverkusen has 484 recorded cases of coronavirus, the highest of Germany's 16 states

Rangers' away leg against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League last 16 is "set to be played behind closed doors", the German club have announced.

However, Thursday's first leg at Ibrox will be open to ticket holders.

The second leg on 19 March is one of several European fixtures to have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Leverkusen's Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen and Chelsea's Champions League match away to Bayern Munich will also be closed to supporters.

Bayer visit Bremen on Monday and Chelsea, trailing 3-0 from the first leg, are scheduled to play in Munich on 18 March.

Germany's health minister, Jens Spahn, had called for gatherings of more than 1,000 people to be cancelled and north Rhine-Westphalia, the region that includes Leverkusen, has the highest number of recorded cases in Germany.