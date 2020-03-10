Manchester City v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta cannot 'copy' Pep Guardiola approach

Mikel Arteta (right) won two Premier League titles as Manchester City assistant manager under Pep Guardiola

Mikel Arteta says he cannot "copy and paste" Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's philosophy at Arsenal.

Arteta was Guardiola's assistant at City for three years before replacing Unai Emery as Arsenal boss in December.

Arsenal face City in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, with Arteta taking on Guardiola for the first time as Gunners boss.

"It is a completely different context with the situations at City and Arsenal," said Arteta.

"You have to be around every character and person. Everyone feels things in different way.

"If you copy and paste, it is always bad."

Arteta added that his fellow Spaniard is "braver than any other manager" because he does not compromise his approach to football.

"He wants to take more risks and wants to play the way he wants and it does not matter what, he will maintain that line," said Arteta.

"I never heard a player doubt 'can we play like this, or should we play like this?'

"They are all so convinced as he does not leave one drop of a doubt what needs to be done."

Arsenal are currently ninth in the league but can move to two points behind Manchester United in fifth if they secure their first win at City since 2015.

Defending champions City, who are 25 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United in the derby on Sunday.

"They will respond for sure," added Arteta.

"They are a team that is so used to winning and after every defeat they reacted straight away - we have to be at our best."