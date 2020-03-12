Police investigate claims security guards 'racially abused' teen before Man Utd match

Media playback is not supported on this device Police investigate 'racist abuse' claim against Man Utd security

Police have launched an investigation into a teenager's claim he was racially abused and attacked by security guards as he tried to enter Manchester United's Old Trafford for work.

Kamarl Nelson, 19, said he was called "a slave" and hit and punched in Sir Matt Busby Way before the club's Europa League game with Club Bruges.

Police are investigating the alleged incident on 27 February.

Controlled Solutions Group (CSG), which provides the club's security, "categorically denies" the claims.

Mr Nelson has worked for Arc Hospitality for six months as a cleaner at the Old Trafford stadium.

He told BBC Sport security guards refused to let him into the ground because he did not have any identification.

When he told security staff he did not get a pass until entering the ground, Mr Nelson claims that during the argument one member of the security staff told him: "I can buy and sell you - you're a slave".

"That really took me back and really angered me - how someone could just blatantly say that in 2020 in the society we live in today?

"They looked in my bag and all they saw was a bike lock and some cream and maybe a towel, and then they said to me, 'I'm surprised I've not found a knife here'."

Mr Nelson said a number of security guards then attacked him - hitting, punching and kicking him - with one putting his hand around his throat.

He said police arrived at the scene and he reported what had happened to him.

Mr Nelson said he was treated at Trafford General Hospital the following day as he had a swollen eye, bruised ribs and hurt his neck.

The student from Chorlton said he was "devastated" as he had been a ball boy at Manchester United for three years and played for the club's youth development team.

"It's so disappointing as I have a lot of love for the club," he said. "I've grown up in the foundation and got a lot of good friends there - including the coaches - and good memories."

He said he has never experienced racism at the club before but feels he can no longer work there.

Controlled Solutions Group said in a statement it "categorically denies" its staff abused or assaulted Mr Nelson, adding it believes it was a "totally false and fabricated account".

Greater Manchester Police confirmed it was continuing to investigate a report of racially aggravated public order and alleged assault by two men in Sir Matt Busby Way. It added no arrests have been made.

Police have taken a statement from Mr Nelson and said they were checking CCTV.

A spokesperson for Manchester United said the incident is between two third parties which provide services to the club.

"We are aware of an alleged serious incident prior to the match [and] are co-operating fully with the police."

Arc Hospitality said in a statement on Twitter: "We are working closely to investigate the situation with all parties."