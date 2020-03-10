Coronavirus: Serie A season may not be concluded - FIGC

Juventus played Inter Milan behind closed doors on Sunday

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said after a meeting on Tuesday that the Serie A season may not finish because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement confirmed that Serie A would stop until 3 April following a government decree issued on Monday.

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina also put forward alternative options if the season can not be concluded.

They include staging play-offs, not having a champion for 2019-20 or declaring the current standings final.

Play-offs would take place to determine the champions, European qualification and the three clubs to be relegated to Serie B.

But if the title winner is decided by the current standings then Juventus would be Italian champions for a ninth straight season, having gone back above Lazio with a 2-0 win over third-placed Inter Milan on Sunday.

Sassuolo's Francesco Caputo held up a note to a TV camera after scoring against Brescia on Monday. It read: "Everything will be OK. Stay at home"

Five games took place on Sunday, with all taking place behind closed doors, along with Sassuolo's win over Brescia on Monday.

Should the season resume, it was also proposed at Tuesday's meeting that clubs take advantage of all available dates until 31 May.

The alternatives are due to be discussed at a meeting of the federal council on 23 March.